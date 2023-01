The mists of Ravenloft are full of stealthy hazards and creeping horrors. But this traveler from the Underdark is just mischievous and dangerous enough to survive!

Fen left her home to protect her family, and arrived in the domains of dread to find a new one. She joins her companions from the Black Dice Society in the Idle Champions roster during Midwinter 6!

Learn more about Fen in our Champion Spotlight!