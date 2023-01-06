Hello!
0.0.48 Patch 4 is now available! 🔨
It contains:
- New top bar on mobile devices
- Lua: fix Object:TextBubble behavior
- iOS/iPadOS: fix bugs when using hardware keyboards
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update