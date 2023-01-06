 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubzh update for 6 January 2023

0.0.48 Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10270978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

0.0.48 Patch 4 is now available! 🔨

It contains:

  • New top bar on mobile devices
  • Lua: fix Object:TextBubble behavior
  • iOS/iPadOS: fix bugs when using hardware keyboards
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Particubes Windows Depot 1386771
  • Loading history…
Particubes macOS Depot 1386772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link