- Added ability to enter your build specs: Keyboard, Switches, Keycaps. These will be shown on your profile card on leaderboards. You can set this up in the Main Menu under Options -> Build
- Added leaderboards. These leaderboards will consist of average WPM, Accuracy, and Character Interval. There is also a leaderboard for the fastest character interval as well and most games won.
- Character Interval is a metric I've used when developing the bots and figured it would be a nice way to gauge typing speed without worrying about variances in word length. It is the average time between each accurately typed character in the prompt.
TypeOut update for 6 January 2023
v1.2.0 - 1/6/2023
