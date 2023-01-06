 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TypeOut update for 6 January 2023

v1.2.0 - 1/6/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10270970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to enter your build specs: Keyboard, Switches, Keycaps. These will be shown on your profile card on leaderboards. You can set this up in the Main Menu under Options -> Build
  • Added leaderboards. These leaderboards will consist of average WPM, Accuracy, and Character Interval. There is also a leaderboard for the fastest character interval as well and most games won.
  • Character Interval is a metric I've used when developing the bots and figured it would be a nice way to gauge typing speed without worrying about variances in word length. It is the average time between each accurately typed character in the prompt.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1802271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link