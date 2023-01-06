 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 6 January 2023

Experimental 3E9 Released!

Build 10270947

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Known Issues

These issues were found during QA phase of 3E9 but they are not critical so they will be addressed separately

  • FX sound lowers to barely audible level after a round in Challenger Mode.
  • Controller loses focus if mouse is clicked in the menu. It requires something to be clicked in order for the controller to regain focus

3E9 Release Notes

  • Added waste barrels to Challenger Mode
  • Added giant worm to Challenger Mode
  • Added shaman to Challenger Mode
  • Changed elite monster hard engage behavior
  • Changed passive weapons to show stats on upgrades panel
  • Changed exfiltration marker UI to be displayed under other marker UIs
  • Changed max damage multiplier from 100% to 150%
  • Changed Increased controller deadzone
  • Changed Challenger Mode Exfil speed to be faster
  • Improved player damage model to prevent instant death (gives some breathing room in late stages of the game)
  • Improved memory usage
  • Fixed some vfx effects flickering between missile smoke and explosion
  • Fixed Alabaster Galaxy Armor Upgrade UI having overlapping text
  • Fixed ring monsters not dying fast enough on Challenger
  • Fixed passive weapons not showing stats
  • Fixed Loading Belt causing zero reload times for some weapons
  • Fixed shadow issues in Challenger
  • Fixed rare case of player mech receiving double damage
  • Fixed item/evo/exfil marker UI position not scaling correctly in 4k and 1080p

Changed files in this update

