Experimental 3E9 Released!

Known Issues
These issues were found during QA phase of 3E9 but they are not critical so they will be addressed separately
- FX sound lowers to barely audible level after a round in Challenger Mode.
- Controller loses focus if mouse is clicked in the menu. It requires something to be clicked in order for the controller to regain focus
3E9 Release Notes
- Added waste barrels to Challenger Mode
- Added giant worm to Challenger Mode
- Added shaman to Challenger Mode
- Changed elite monster hard engage behavior
- Changed passive weapons to show stats on upgrades panel
- Changed exfiltration marker UI to be displayed under other marker UIs
- Changed max damage multiplier from 100% to 150%
- Changed Increased controller deadzone
- Changed Challenger Mode Exfil speed to be faster
- Improved player damage model to prevent instant death (gives some breathing room in late stages of the game)
- Improved memory usage
- Fixed some vfx effects flickering between missile smoke and explosion
- Fixed Alabaster Galaxy Armor Upgrade UI having overlapping text
- Fixed ring monsters not dying fast enough on Challenger
- Fixed passive weapons not showing stats
- Fixed Loading Belt causing zero reload times for some weapons
- Fixed shadow issues in Challenger
- Fixed rare case of player mech receiving double damage
- Fixed item/evo/exfil marker UI position not scaling correctly in 4k and 1080p
