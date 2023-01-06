 Skip to content

Locked In Mind update for 6 January 2023

Update Notes for 2023 Jan. 6

Update Notes for 2023 Jan. 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on your feedback we updated a list of things:

Updated the brightness slider, so It won't affect glow.

Added an animation for the Rubik's cube.

Fixed major lighting issues.

Added options in the main menu.

