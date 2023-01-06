 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 6 January 2023

v0.10.57

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Balance:

  • Enchanter UI Update (BETA)
  • Target modifiers can now be specified with the Enchanter, without the use of gems.
  • Once set, enchant items until the chosen modifiers are rolled, or use the 'x10' toggle to roll up to 10 times at once.
  • Eggs now display their base hatching time, prior to placing in the Hatchery.
  • Items acquired while offline should now show their '!' new indicators.

Fixes:

  • Reincarnated heroes which are removed, and exist nowhere in the timeline, should now correctly return their equipped items.
  • Playing with no internet connection should no longer cause timeline label errors or I.D.D. buttons to appear incorrectly.

