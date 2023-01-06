Features & Balance:
- Enchanter UI Update (BETA)
- Target modifiers can now be specified with the Enchanter, without the use of gems.
- Once set, enchant items until the chosen modifiers are rolled, or use the 'x10' toggle to roll up to 10 times at once.
- Eggs now display their base hatching time, prior to placing in the Hatchery.
- Items acquired while offline should now show their '!' new indicators.
Fixes:
- Reincarnated heroes which are removed, and exist nowhere in the timeline, should now correctly return their equipped items.
- Playing with no internet connection should no longer cause timeline label errors or I.D.D. buttons to appear incorrectly.
Changed files in this update