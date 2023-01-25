 Skip to content

Football Manager 2023 update for 25 January 2023

Football Manager 2023 Minor Update 23.2.2 Out Now

Football Manager 2023 Minor Update 23.2.2 Out Now

Build 10270876 · Last edited 25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We've just released minor update 23.2.2 for Football Manager 2023 which is now available for Steam, Epic and Microsoft Store versions of the game. The update primarily looks to address issues relating to in-game stability and performance ahead of our Winter data updates due out later this year.

The update is save game compatible, meaning you're able to continue any existing managerial careers and benefit from those included changes.

If you encounter any problems downloading and installing, we recommend restarting Steam/Epic, or by manually checking for updates if you’re playing through the Windows Store.

Changelist 23.2.2

  • Stability and crash fixes, including some users being unable to process past specific in-game dates or encountering problems when attempting to load saves
  • Improvements to performance in game, including game start up time and increasing rate of processing speed in some situations between days
  • Changes to game performance during matches
  • Removed additional game border that would appear instead of Macbook notch for users running on recent models of M1 Macs
  • Fix for set piece delivery aim instruction sometimes becoming unavailable

If you encounter any problems with the game and require technical support, please log a support ticket with our team. For any general bugs with the game please use our Bug Tracker and our community forums for any feedback.

