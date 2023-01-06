[IMPORTANT] Suspension of Service

To all of our players,

Thank you so much for your constant support of DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who enjoys and enriches the game and its community.

There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players.

While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE.

This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.

Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time.

We will be doing our utmost to prepare for the re-release so that our current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and support.

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE SERVICE SUSPENSION

Thank you for playing DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE.

We are sad to announce that DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE will be suspending its services as of 07:00 P.M. (PDT) on July 18, 2023.

All of us in the development team deeply apologize to our loyal players for the sudden notice.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our players for their support, as well as our heartfelt apologies.

SERVICE SUSPENSION SCHEDULE

Service Suspension Announcement (This Notice)

January 5, 2023 11:00 pm (PST)

Death Metal Sales End

February 7, 2023 05:59 pm (PST)

*You may continue to use purchased Death Metal until service is suspended.

Service Suspended

July 18, 2023 07:00 pm (PDT)

*Season 2’s new content will be released as planned, however new content for Season 3 will only be partially released.

January 5, 2023 (PST)

The DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE Development Team

For more information, please refer to the DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE website and to our socials:

GungHo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GungHoAmerica

DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Twitter: @LETITDIETheGame

DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LETITDIETheGame

DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letitdiethegame

GungHo NA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunghoamerica

Uncle Death Twitter: @UncleDeath4Real