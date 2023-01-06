Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10270818 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 21:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back, we've got fixes for you!

We hope everyone enjoyed the holidays, we're now back from our break and are working hard on fixing any major bugs left over before we put our full focus on to new content.

The holiday update will be ending on the 9th! Make sure to have collected your trophy before it is over. If you are in a country with IP restrictions such as Russia and you are not getting the Holiday trophy, you will need to use a VPN to connect to our cloud save servers and replay the event on one map.

“Get the ghost to walk in salt” has been added as a daily challenge

You can now change speaker modes between Mono, Stereo (default), Quad, Surround, 5.1 and 7.1 in the audio settings. Once changed, you must reload the main menu or load into a location

Ghosts and players can now move the large metal trays in Sunny Meadows

Coal in Sunny Meadows now have new sounds when dropped or thrown

Improved sanity drain accuracy when in light and dark areas

You can no longer complete the apocalypse challenge in multiplayer mode

You can now place crucifixes in VR, so you can see the range indicator

While using text voice recognition, you can now click back and “goodbye” without waiting for the delay

While using text voice recognition, you can no longer activate the ouija board while the spirit box is turned on

Moroi hunt speed will now change if you lose sanity during the hunt

Adjusted the light above the front door in Edgefield

Improved accuracy of reflections in the Edgefield hallway

You will no longer get colour banding when FidelityFX is turned off

Rain will now work again on all maps

The bone will no longer spawn in unreachable locations

The thermometer will now show the correct temperature if you look into a different room and do not move your mouse

Tripods will no longer get stuck in some areas when dropping it

Swapping out equipment with Q whilst placing equipment, will no longer lock your movement

The Tanglewood outside light and woodwind tree fairy lights will no longer keep flashing after a hunt has ended

You will now be able to move if you die when holding an activated spirit box with text voice recognition

Some journal buttons’ clickable areas are no longer overlapping, making them easier to click

Jumping to the ghost page in the journal, then navigating back, will no longer swap to negative journal page numbers

Leaf piles will no longer “pop” in detail when moving towards or away from them

Ghosts will no longer spawn inside of or on top of blue beds

You can no longer get stuck in the blue tent on Camp Woodwind behind the sleeping mats

Removed some light leaks in Prison and School

Blue privacy screens will no longer have weird gaps in them

The truck’s map buttons will no longer render on top of transparent objects such as candle flames

You can no longer add locked items to a lobby when using loadouts

Truck ramp texture is now affected by the anisotropic setting

Graphic settings now apply correctly

Cookies no longer count as multiple cookies when 2 or more people collect them at the same time

Rugs in Grafton Farmhouse will no longer have a grey texture under them

BHaptics will no longer keep playing, if they were active when you were dead

BHaptics room haptics will now stop when leaving the room, for example: a room with an active car alarm

You can now take a photo of the black keyboard interaction and fingerprints

Moved a bin that was clipping inside a wall in School

School’s paper clips will now have the correct material, and not be clipping with the desk they are on

Removed several areas of leaking fog in the following maps Ridgeview Tanglewood Edgefield Bleasdale Grafton School Prison Sunny Meadows



Adjusted shader for privacy screens in Sunny Meadows

Several improvements have been made to the ghost’s walkable area

Newspapers, food baskets, cheese wheels, apples and potatoes now have colliders

Beds now have the correct colliders so objects will no longer get lost inside them

Added an invisible wall in West Foul Linen to stop players getting stuck

Increased the size of colliders for hedges in the Courtyard so objects will no longer get lost inside them

You can no longer throw items through the exterior window walls

Removed duplicated beds, wardrobes and other props when the hiding spot is blocked

You can no longer walk along the floor trim of the Courtyard to get pushed under the map

Cloth on beds will no longer be black on one side

The Female Day Room will no longer have floating books if the hiding spot is blocked

Potential fix for items teleporting from Hospital Room 3

You can no longer get stuck in SM restricted (female wing only), between the bed and the blocking bookshelves

Added some clutter to block a safe spot in the blocked entrance stairwell

The fountain water shader will no longer have visual artifacts

Fog will no longer render through the beige privacy screens

The ghost can no longer walk-through sinks or freezers in the Kitchen

Several fingerprints are now back in the correct place on doors

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team