Zombie Land - Survival update for 6 January 2023

UPDATE 0.2.6

Build 10270814

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I only bring good news ːsteammockingː

ADD:

I added a wolf and they are nice critters.
I have added them to all maps.
They kill everything except the soldiers. They probably don't like them :D

I finally added a compass bar.
I added a few useless things to the maps here and there :D Caravan, butterflies and other vermin
New introduction - main menu - storyline

FIX:
I fixed the mouse sensitivity. She shouldn't be so scared. I'll just calibrate.
Parachute - no and no change position. I can't get it on my back. The tribute still needs time.
We fixed the little things I noticed.

Enjoy the update and watch out for the wolves! Really monsters.
FussyCraft

Changed files in this update

