UPDATE 0.2.6

I only bring good news ːsteammockingː

ADD:

I added a wolf and they are nice critters.

I have added them to all maps.

They kill everything except the soldiers. They probably don't like them :D

I finally added a compass bar.

I added a few useless things to the maps here and there :D Caravan, butterflies and other vermin

New introduction - main menu - storyline

FIX:

I fixed the mouse sensitivity. She shouldn't be so scared. I'll just calibrate.

Parachute - no and no change position. I can't get it on my back. The tribute still needs time.

We fixed the little things I noticed.

Enjoy the update and watch out for the wolves! Really monsters.

FussyCraft