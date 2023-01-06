 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hadean Tactics update for 6 January 2023

Patch 0.5.15

Share · View all patches · Build 10270775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed sometimes Virgil's Blessing giving wrong rewards on solo Hero mode.
-- Fixed sometimes run history not working correctly when loading Remorse Cards
-- Fixed sometimes card Arm Day not working.
-- Fixed sometimes elites getting upgraded after the event Shall Ye Pay, eg. resulting in a level 3 Clay Talus.
-- Fixed endless combat against Demon Hunter when the board is full.
-- Fixed Skill Reverse Engineering broken on custom Heroes.
-- Fixed Relic House Cat appearing in solo runs.
-- Changed Card Genome; Added Deplete.
-- Changed Card Prophecy cost from 0/0 to 1/0 and cards from 1/2 to 1/1.
-- Changed Card Energy Shield shield gain from 75/100 to 35/50
-- Changed Fierce Alliance Might from 20% to 25%
-- Changed Relic Idol of Lust; now it reduces % of healing instead of blocking healing completely.
-- Changed Event Pick A Card, Any Card; added more options.
-- Reworked Event The Old Ways (Boss portal).
-- Changed Brass Goggles; now works every second card played.
-- Changed Event Demon Hunter; you can now choose to receive a relic when defeating her.
-- Reduced Succor's move speed.
-- Thief Alliance can now steal from the Black Market.
-- Reworked event Idol of Charity, it is now Ancient Idol.
-- Added a row on the map with Relics for solo Hero runs.
-- Added Leaderboard for Weekly Hero.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link