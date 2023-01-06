Patch 0.5.15

-- Fixed sometimes Virgil's Blessing giving wrong rewards on solo Hero mode.

-- Fixed sometimes run history not working correctly when loading Remorse Cards

-- Fixed sometimes card Arm Day not working.

-- Fixed sometimes elites getting upgraded after the event Shall Ye Pay, eg. resulting in a level 3 Clay Talus.

-- Fixed endless combat against Demon Hunter when the board is full.

-- Fixed Skill Reverse Engineering broken on custom Heroes.

-- Fixed Relic House Cat appearing in solo runs.

-- Changed Card Genome; Added Deplete.

-- Changed Card Prophecy cost from 0/0 to 1/0 and cards from 1/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Card Energy Shield shield gain from 75/100 to 35/50

-- Changed Fierce Alliance Might from 20% to 25%

-- Changed Relic Idol of Lust; now it reduces % of healing instead of blocking healing completely.

-- Changed Event Pick A Card, Any Card; added more options.

-- Reworked Event The Old Ways (Boss portal).

-- Changed Brass Goggles; now works every second card played.

-- Changed Event Demon Hunter; you can now choose to receive a relic when defeating her.

-- Reduced Succor's move speed.

-- Thief Alliance can now steal from the Black Market.

-- Reworked event Idol of Charity, it is now Ancient Idol.

-- Added a row on the map with Relics for solo Hero runs.

-- Added Leaderboard for Weekly Hero.