- Happy new year! Removed the code from last year and added a new one: "Happy2023". You can input it in the settings page for a small reward.
- Added hard mode challenges. You can see them with a new toggle in the challenges page if you have at least 10k challenge points. For now there are only UUC and DRC, but there will be more in the future. They are a harder version of the normal type of the challenge and you will only receive a hard mode challenge point as reward. Each hard mode challenge point will give at the moment each 0.25% BS, 0.25% CS, 0.25% Attack, Mystic, Battle and Creating and 10% HP regen. There might be more uses added in the future.
- Fixed a few small bugs.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 6 January 2023
Changes for Version 4.03.1371 (2023-01-06)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
