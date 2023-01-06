Shadow Era Version 4.60 Is LIVE on Steam! Here are the changes you can expect:

Ian Bolton (card coder), [12/31/2022 8:50 AM]

OVERVIEW

Two new Legendary allies for the September and October challenge winners.

28 balance changes: 19 buffs, 6 rejigs (intended to be buffs), 3 nerfs.

25 bug fixes

The snowy Winter battlefield is back!

NEW CARDS

Coran, Darkhand (cp056)

Thu'full, Bone Titan (cp057)

CARD BUG FIXES

Drangis (sf090) is not giving Ambush to Gorlak (cp055) even though it is a Hunter ally.

What Big Teeth (se115) causes controller to lose 1HP when attacking and defending when Bludgeon (cp049) is out

Gorlak (cp055) looks a bit blurry when in your deck in the Deckbuilder.

Coran’s (cp056) ability is triggering on opponent’s turn.

Soul Reaper (se123) should be usable even if you have full health.

Call of the Wild (cp036) is counting a Wild ally ability activation as a Wild ally being summoned.

Howlfang (ex090) allows you to have two Wildfangs in play.

Kiruth: Thaddeus’ Vault (ll196) causes controller to lose 1SE when an ally is removed from their graveyard even if they didn’t activate it.

Molten Destroyer (se057) is incorrectly treating health reduction as damage.

Pack Outcast (cp001) is only getting +1 attack regardless of how many abilities it is targeted by in the same turn.

Killer Bee (cp040) is managing to attack on summon when Towering Brute (ll020) should be reducing its attack to 0.

Killer Bee (cp040) doesn’t kill itself when it should while Shard of Power (se128) is in play.

Killer Bee (cp040) died to Flame Spitter (ll016) ability despite The Kings Pride (se165) which should have given +1 health.

Lilyt (ll070) can allow you to bypass Unique and have two Aldon on your side of the board.

Deathbone (se041) did not deal 2 damage to hero when killed with Desperate Tactics (sf068).

Hall of Doors (ll200) is unable to shuffle an opposing player’s card under your control into its owner’s deck.

Hall of Doors (ll200) works on Disciple of Aldmor.

When Gorlak (cp055) would trigger off a killed friendly ally, he will actually heal it before it is killed and it survives.

Thief's Stiletto (ll179) has ambush so allies with defender should not be able to defend against it.

Change of Plans (ex054) is causing sync errors.

Two Ricochet Traps (sf083) controlled by one player but one owned by the other went off at the same time.

Contemplate (ll156) is causing sync errors.

Coran (cp056) is not losing his first passive ability when he should.

Dalton (cp044) activated ability with Zail's Hymn (sf099) causes 2 copies of Dalton to go into the deck.

Zantonite (ex094) passive ability is not triggering off Spitfire Hound (sf040) and some other cards.

BALANCE CHANGES

se028 Kurt Whitehelm

Attack reduced to 2 (from 3).

Health increased to 6 (from 4).

From: Kurt takes 1 less damage from abilities, and has +2 attack when there are 2 or more other friendly allies in play.

To: Ability damage to other friendly allies is reduced by 1. Kurt has +2 attack while you control at least 3 allies.

se066 Warrior Training

From: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has protector (allies without protector can't be targeted).

To: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has protector (allies without protector can't be targeted) and +1 health.

se086 Into the Forest

From: Attach to target friendly ally until the start of your next turn. That ally has stealth.

To: Attach to target friendly ally until the start of your next turn. That ally has stealth and ambush.

se092 Inner Strength

From: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has +2 attack.

To: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has +2 attack and +1 health.

se108 Lay Low

Casting cost reduced to 2 (from 3).

se112 Pack Wolf

From: Pack Wolf has +1 attack for every other friendly Pack Wolf in play.

To: Pack Wolf has +1 attack for every other friendly Wulven ally with cost 2 or less.

se117 Full Moon

From: Duration 1. Friendly allies have +2 attack. Combat damage to your hero is reduced by 1. Ability damage to your hero is reduced by 2.

To: Duration 1. Friendly allies have +2 attack. All damage to your hero is reduced by 2.

se123 Soul Reaper

From: Exile all ally cards in your graveyard from the game. Your hero heals 1 damage for each card exiled.

To: The bottom 5 allies in your graveyard are exiled. Your hero heals 2 damage for each ally exiled this way. Soul Reaper is exiled.

se130 Eternal Renewal

From: Shuffle the cards in your graveyard into your deck. Remove Eternal Renewal from the game.

To: Shuffle the cards in your graveyard into your deck. Eternal Renewal is exiled.

se153 Urgent Business

From: Heroes can't attack until the end of your next turn.

To: Heroes can't attack until the end of your next turn. When Urgent Business is summoned, draw a card.

se175 Mocking Armor

Casting cost reduced to 5 (from 6).

se177 Twice Enchanted Robe

Durability increased to 4 (from 3).

From: When Twice Enchanted Robe is summoned while any opposing player has resources greater than or equal to yours, it gains +1 durability. When your hero takes damage, draw a card.

To: When your hero takes damage while your deck is not empty, draw a card.

ex011 Champion of Irum

No longer Unique.

ex032 Battle Hardened

Casting cost reduced to 1 (from 2).

ex127 Toll Bridge

Casting cost reduced to 2 (from 4).

ex151 Karlstrad, Ruler of Gaderi

Attack increased to 4 (from 3).

Health increased to 8 (from 6).

ex152 Scourge Colossus

Health increased to 7 (from 6).

sf103 Hit List

Casting cost reduced to 1 (from 2).

ll003 Unaxio Squire

Attack reduced to 0 (from 1).

Health reduced to 3 (from 4).

From: 0: Until the end of your turn, target other ally has +1 attack.

To: When Unaxio Squire is summoned while there is an opposing ally, he gains +1 health. 0: Until the end of your turn, target ally has +2 attack.

ll019 Feasterling

From: Sustain: 1HP. 0: Feasterling has +2 attack until the end of the turn, and your hero takes 1 damage.

To: While Feasterling has no negative effects or enemy attachments, it has Sustain: 1HP. 0: Feasterling has +2 attack until the end of the turn, and your hero takes 1 damage.

ll051 Chaos Engine

From: Once per turn, when an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy and you draw a card.

To: When an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy (max once per turn) and you draw a card.

cp001 Pack Outcast

From: Ambush. While Pack Outcast is the only ally you control, it has defender. When Pack Outcast is targeted by a non-attachment ability, it has +1 attack until the end of the turn.

To: Ambush. While Pack Outcast is the only ally you control, it has defender. When Pack Outcast is targeted by an ability, it has +1 attack until the start of your next turn.

cp025 Brigand Captain

From: Other friendly Outlaw allies have +1 attack.

To: When you summon an ally you don't own, it gains Outlaw alignment. Other friendly Outlaw allies have +1 attack.

cp031 Southroad Mercenary

Health reduced to 4 (from 5).

From: When a resource enters or leaves play, Southroad Mercenary gains +1 base attack (max twice per turn).

To: When a resource enters or leaves play, Southroad Mercenary gains +1 base attack and +1 health (max twice per turn).

cp033 Northroad Thief

From: When Northroad Thief enters play, he has stealth until the start of your next turn. 2: Target other friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: target enemy item is destroyed.

To: When Northroad Thief enters play, she has stealth until the start of your next turn. 2: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: draw 2 cards from target opponent's deck.

cp038 Outlaws' Hideout

From: When your deck is shuffled, draw a card (max twice per turn). 0: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: 2 used resources are renewed.

To: When your deck is shuffled while you control no non-Outlaw allies, draw a card (max twice per turn). 0: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: 2 used resources are renewed.

cp044 Dalton, Outlaw Mastermind

From: Defender. Dalton costs 2 less resources to summon while you have shuffled your deck this turn. 2: Dalt

on is shuffled into his owner's deck: all friendly Outlaw allies gain +1 base attack.

To: Defender. When Dalton is summoned while your deck has been shuffled this turn, 2 used resources are renewed. 2: Dalton is shuffled into his owner's deck: all friendly Outlaw allies gain +1 base attack.

cp049 Barbarian's Bludgeon

Restricted to Warrior, Rogue and Wulven.