Shadow Era Version 4.60 Is LIVE on Steam! Here are the changes you can expect:
Ian Bolton (card coder), [12/31/2022 8:50 AM]
OVERVIEW
- Two new Legendary allies for the September and October challenge winners.
- 28 balance changes: 19 buffs, 6 rejigs (intended to be buffs), 3 nerfs.
- 25 bug fixes
- The snowy Winter battlefield is back!
NEW CARDS
- Coran, Darkhand (cp056)
- Thu'full, Bone Titan (cp057)
CARD BUG FIXES
- Drangis (sf090) is not giving Ambush to Gorlak (cp055) even though it is a Hunter ally.
- What Big Teeth (se115) causes controller to lose 1HP when attacking and defending when Bludgeon (cp049) is out
- Gorlak (cp055) looks a bit blurry when in your deck in the Deckbuilder.
- Coran’s (cp056) ability is triggering on opponent’s turn.
- Soul Reaper (se123) should be usable even if you have full health.
- Call of the Wild (cp036) is counting a Wild ally ability activation as a Wild ally being summoned.
- Howlfang (ex090) allows you to have two Wildfangs in play.
- Kiruth: Thaddeus’ Vault (ll196) causes controller to lose 1SE when an ally is removed from their graveyard even if they didn’t activate it.
- Molten Destroyer (se057) is incorrectly treating health reduction as damage.
- Pack Outcast (cp001) is only getting +1 attack regardless of how many abilities it is targeted by in the same turn.
- Killer Bee (cp040) is managing to attack on summon when Towering Brute (ll020) should be reducing its attack to 0.
- Killer Bee (cp040) doesn’t kill itself when it should while Shard of Power (se128) is in play.
- Killer Bee (cp040) died to Flame Spitter (ll016) ability despite The Kings Pride (se165) which should have given +1 health.
- Lilyt (ll070) can allow you to bypass Unique and have two Aldon on your side of the board.
- Deathbone (se041) did not deal 2 damage to hero when killed with Desperate Tactics (sf068).
- Hall of Doors (ll200) is unable to shuffle an opposing player’s card under your control into its owner’s deck.
- Hall of Doors (ll200) works on Disciple of Aldmor.
- When Gorlak (cp055) would trigger off a killed friendly ally, he will actually heal it before it is killed and it survives.
- Thief's Stiletto (ll179) has ambush so allies with defender should not be able to defend against it.
- Change of Plans (ex054) is causing sync errors.
- Two Ricochet Traps (sf083) controlled by one player but one owned by the other went off at the same time.
- Contemplate (ll156) is causing sync errors.
- Coran (cp056) is not losing his first passive ability when he should.
- Dalton (cp044) activated ability with Zail's Hymn (sf099) causes 2 copies of Dalton to go into the deck.
- Zantonite (ex094) passive ability is not triggering off Spitfire Hound (sf040) and some other cards.
BALANCE CHANGES
se028 Kurt Whitehelm
Attack reduced to 2 (from 3).
Health increased to 6 (from 4).
From: Kurt takes 1 less damage from abilities, and has +2 attack when there are 2 or more other friendly allies in play.
To: Ability damage to other friendly allies is reduced by 1. Kurt has +2 attack while you control at least 3 allies.
se066 Warrior Training
From: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has protector (allies without protector can't be targeted).
To: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has protector (allies without protector can't be targeted) and +1 health.
se086 Into the Forest
From: Attach to target friendly ally until the start of your next turn. That ally has stealth.
To: Attach to target friendly ally until the start of your next turn. That ally has stealth and ambush.
se092 Inner Strength
From: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has +2 attack.
To: Attach to target friendly ally. That ally has +2 attack and +1 health.
se108 Lay Low
Casting cost reduced to 2 (from 3).
se112 Pack Wolf
From: Pack Wolf has +1 attack for every other friendly Pack Wolf in play.
To: Pack Wolf has +1 attack for every other friendly Wulven ally with cost 2 or less.
se117 Full Moon
From: Duration 1. Friendly allies have +2 attack. Combat damage to your hero is reduced by 1. Ability damage to your hero is reduced by 2.
To: Duration 1. Friendly allies have +2 attack. All damage to your hero is reduced by 2.
se123 Soul Reaper
From: Exile all ally cards in your graveyard from the game. Your hero heals 1 damage for each card exiled.
To: The bottom 5 allies in your graveyard are exiled. Your hero heals 2 damage for each ally exiled this way. Soul Reaper is exiled.
se130 Eternal Renewal
From: Shuffle the cards in your graveyard into your deck. Remove Eternal Renewal from the game.
To: Shuffle the cards in your graveyard into your deck. Eternal Renewal is exiled.
se153 Urgent Business
From: Heroes can't attack until the end of your next turn.
To: Heroes can't attack until the end of your next turn. When Urgent Business is summoned, draw a card.
se175 Mocking Armor
Casting cost reduced to 5 (from 6).
se177 Twice Enchanted Robe
Durability increased to 4 (from 3).
From: When Twice Enchanted Robe is summoned while any opposing player has resources greater than or equal to yours, it gains +1 durability. When your hero takes damage, draw a card.
To: When your hero takes damage while your deck is not empty, draw a card.
ex011 Champion of Irum
No longer Unique.
ex032 Battle Hardened
Casting cost reduced to 1 (from 2).
ex127 Toll Bridge
Casting cost reduced to 2 (from 4).
ex151 Karlstrad, Ruler of Gaderi
Attack increased to 4 (from 3).
Health increased to 8 (from 6).
ex152 Scourge Colossus
Health increased to 7 (from 6).
sf103 Hit List
Casting cost reduced to 1 (from 2).
ll003 Unaxio Squire
Attack reduced to 0 (from 1).
Health reduced to 3 (from 4).
From: 0: Until the end of your turn, target other ally has +1 attack.
To: When Unaxio Squire is summoned while there is an opposing ally, he gains +1 health. 0: Until the end of your turn, target ally has +2 attack.
ll019 Feasterling
From: Sustain: 1HP. 0: Feasterling has +2 attack until the end of the turn, and your hero takes 1 damage.
To: While Feasterling has no negative effects or enemy attachments, it has Sustain: 1HP. 0: Feasterling has +2 attack until the end of the turn, and your hero takes 1 damage.
ll051 Chaos Engine
From: Once per turn, when an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy and you draw a card.
To: When an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy (max once per turn) and you draw a card.
cp001 Pack Outcast
From: Ambush. While Pack Outcast is the only ally you control, it has defender. When Pack Outcast is targeted by a non-attachment ability, it has +1 attack until the end of the turn.
To: Ambush. While Pack Outcast is the only ally you control, it has defender. When Pack Outcast is targeted by an ability, it has +1 attack until the start of your next turn.
cp025 Brigand Captain
From: Other friendly Outlaw allies have +1 attack.
To: When you summon an ally you don't own, it gains Outlaw alignment. Other friendly Outlaw allies have +1 attack.
cp031 Southroad Mercenary
Health reduced to 4 (from 5).
From: When a resource enters or leaves play, Southroad Mercenary gains +1 base attack (max twice per turn).
To: When a resource enters or leaves play, Southroad Mercenary gains +1 base attack and +1 health (max twice per turn).
cp033 Northroad Thief
From: When Northroad Thief enters play, he has stealth until the start of your next turn. 2: Target other friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: target enemy item is destroyed.
To: When Northroad Thief enters play, she has stealth until the start of your next turn. 2: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: draw 2 cards from target opponent's deck.
cp038 Outlaws' Hideout
From: When your deck is shuffled, draw a card (max twice per turn). 0: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: 2 used resources are renewed.
To: When your deck is shuffled while you control no non-Outlaw allies, draw a card (max twice per turn). 0: Target friendly Outlaw ally is shuffled into its owner's deck: 2 used resources are renewed.
cp044 Dalton, Outlaw Mastermind
From: Defender. Dalton costs 2 less resources to summon while you have shuffled your deck this turn. 2: Dalt
on is shuffled into his owner's deck: all friendly Outlaw allies gain +1 base attack.
To: Defender. When Dalton is summoned while your deck has been shuffled this turn, 2 used resources are renewed. 2: Dalton is shuffled into his owner's deck: all friendly Outlaw allies gain +1 base attack.
cp049 Barbarian's Bludgeon
Restricted to Warrior, Rogue and Wulven.
