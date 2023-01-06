 Skip to content

NinjaThea update for 6 January 2023

NinjaThea - Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10270570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issue with screen resolution and UI elements

Resolve minor issues for UI elements going out of viewport on some resolutions.

