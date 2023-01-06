 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hope's Farm update for 6 January 2023

Full Controller Support added and Korean and Brazilian Portuguese Localizations

Share · View all patches · Build 10270550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to get your controller-holding hands on Hope's Farm!

That's right, full controller support has been added, so now you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Hope's Farm like never before. But wait, there's more! We've also added Brazilian Portuguese and Korean language options, because what's the point of farming if you can't do it in your native tongue? That's right, now you can play Hope's Farm in a total of SIX different languages.

Happy farming, everyone!

Changed files in this update

Hope's Farm Content Depot 1199901
  • Loading history…
Hope's Farm Depot (MAC) Depot 1199902
  • Loading history…
Hope's Farm Depot (Linux) Depot 1199903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link