Full Controller Support added and Korean and Brazilian Portuguese Localizations

Get ready to get your controller-holding hands on Hope's Farm!

That's right, full controller support has been added, so now you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Hope's Farm like never before. But wait, there's more! We've also added Brazilian Portuguese and Korean language options, because what's the point of farming if you can't do it in your native tongue? That's right, now you can play Hope's Farm in a total of SIX different languages.

Happy farming, everyone!