Update 0.4.7!

Happy New Year to all!

In this update:

The introduction was changed with a series of images that accompany the text.

Added small optional objectives that will appear during the game. There are three types:

Rescue allied pilot

Sabotage enemy satellite

Scan anomaly

These can be completed by staying in the area until the bar is full. At early levels it shouldn't be difficult, however at higher levels it won't be easy.

While not required, the rewards are 20% bonus damage, 30% bonus shield, or 30% bonus experience.

Remember that I am always here if you want to contribute, leave any criticism or suggestion, they are very important to continue improving!

Thank you very much to everyone who bought the game, I hope you enjoy it!

Until next time!

