Patch 0.2.26

Added: Missing decay gameplay effect

Added: "Enable sprint toggle" options to the control settings, if enabled shift (or assigned key) works like a toggle button (e.g. press once to run) instead of holding shift

Added: "Enable crouch toggle" (works in the same way as sprint toggle)

Added: Max group member limit configuration to gameplaydataasset

Added: 15+ new customizable eggs (available later)

Added: 54 new titles (50 which can be unlocked later)

Added: Basic crafting recipe availability by requirements / rules mechanism

Added: Transparency to crafting recipe icons if recipe is not available by some reasons or not craft-able because of missing ingredients

Updated: Altuis - first island

Updated: Character creator camera is now being positioned based on the character size

Updated: Doubled non-flying creatures XP gain (need feedback)

Updated: Reset camera in the character creator when camera has been moved and new character type has been selected

Updated: Group member list UI now using scroll box to support more then 7 group members if needed

Updated: New character shader

Updated: Old eggs to be fully customizable

Updated: Lowered crystal stash emission

Updated: Weather system. Rain & thunderstorms should now appear less frequently

Updated: Ores can no longer be carried

Updated: Recreate runtime inventory slot object every time when new item added / moved to free inventory slot to avoid runtime object destruction caused by replication (should fix stash item retrieval bug)

Updated: Interaction system, construction system refactored to allow lock / unlock mechanism for player made stashes (unlock means stash is useable by other clan members)

Updated: Players can no longer build on unfinished islands

Updated: Unlocked stashes can be repaired by clan members as well

Fixed: Left mouse button movement issue in the character creator

Fixed: Some floating level assets

Fixed: Guiding light still displaying the old item name & wrong icon

Fixed: Missing customization options on Eastern's 2nd back attachment

Fixed: Missing admin colors in chat

Possible Fix: For controls being locked out while editing chat channel

Possible Fix: For focus issue when admin panel / clan panel is open