Patch 0.2.26

Added: Missing decay gameplay effect
Added: "Enable sprint toggle" options to the control settings, if enabled shift (or assigned key) works like a toggle button (e.g. press once to run) instead of holding shift
Added: "Enable crouch toggle" (works in the same way as sprint toggle)
Added: Max group member limit configuration to gameplaydataasset
Added: 15+ new customizable eggs (available later)
Added: 54 new titles (50 which can be unlocked later)
Added: Basic crafting recipe availability by requirements / rules mechanism
Added: Transparency to crafting recipe icons if recipe is not available by some reasons or not craft-able because of missing ingredients
Updated: Altuis - first island
Updated: Character creator camera is now being positioned based on the character size
Updated: Doubled non-flying creatures XP gain (need feedback)
Updated: Reset camera in the character creator when camera has been moved and new character type has been selected
Updated: Group member list UI now using scroll box to support more then 7 group members if needed
Updated: New character shader
Updated: Old eggs to be fully customizable
Updated: Lowered crystal stash emission
Updated: Weather system. Rain & thunderstorms should now appear less frequently
Updated: Ores can no longer be carried
Updated: Recreate runtime inventory slot object every time when new item added / moved to free inventory slot to avoid runtime object destruction caused by replication (should fix stash item retrieval bug)
Updated: Interaction system, construction system refactored to allow lock / unlock mechanism for player made stashes (unlock means stash is useable by other clan members)
Updated: Players can no longer build on unfinished islands
Updated: Unlocked stashes can be repaired by clan members as well
Fixed: Left mouse button movement issue in the character creator
Fixed: Some floating level assets
Fixed: Guiding light still displaying the old item name & wrong icon
Fixed: Missing customization options on Eastern's 2nd back attachment
Fixed: Missing admin colors in chat
Possible Fix: For controls being locked out while editing chat channel
Possible Fix: For focus issue when admin panel / clan panel is open
Draconia update for 6 January 2023
Patch 0.2.26
Added: Missing decay gameplay effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update