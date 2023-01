Share · View all patches · Build 10270500 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 18:13:25 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Garroth Hornsaws Tent will no longer place the player in darkness when entering

Will now properly zoom out after Haven Arena fight if did the 2v2 battles

Game Balance Changes

Weapon Skill cap has been increased

Content Additions

Weapon Skill Training is now added (Visit local battlemaster to unlock abilities)