Update 1.2.0f8: New features, many fixes and a preview of Animations Rework.

Hi everyone,

Here's the biggest changelogs for latest patch.

New features:

•Completed Shader Reworks. You should be able to get much better performance on old hardware.

•Added Traditional Chinese language.

•Added new rank patch system on uniforms.

•Added new battery stand prop in Map Editor.

It's now possible to have up to 20 Players in the same faction when playing PvE.

Fixes:

•Improved collisions in trenches and tunnels.

•Fixes in inventory when using a controller.

•Increased injured time.

•Various other fixes from feedbacks reported on Discord.

Here's an example clip of the work in progress animation rework we are making.



We usually shows clips like this on our Discord server, but we wanted to show something also here, so plase let us know what you think about it. Further discussion about this will be handled on the Discord server tho.

In general the Animation rework is expected to be completed by hald of this year, but we hope to be able to include some new animations in the game much earlier.

Thank you all, and I wish you an happy new year.

Marco.