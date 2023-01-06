 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Underworld Idle update for 6 January 2023

Version 0.67

Share · View all patches · Build 10270424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new special offer has been added.

It's made as a DLC, so it will have a regional price and will be associated with a Steam account (instead of being associated with a save).

Changed files in this update

Underworld Idle Content Depot 1540961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link