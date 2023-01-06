1.2 Update - Challenges!

The 1.2 Update is out. This update contains:

Challenges

4 Challenges that the player can try when choosing heads or tails. You can try 1 challenge at a time and if you complete them, you will get a permanent reward. Each challenge has a different goal you need to reach and the rewards will not be rewarded untill you complete them. You can choose to quit a challenge in the menu if you decide to.

2 New main upgrades

These 2 upgrades will increase you total coin amount much by a large amount.

3 New special upgrades

One upgrade is unlocked via the inflation tree.

One is unlocked via completing the first challenge.

The final special upgrade will be accessible from the start. But this one costs inflation coins. So the player should wait untill they have bought almost every inflation upgrade.

4 New inflation tree upgrades

There are now more inflation tree upgrades to buy. The final "Rich" upgrade now gives you +1250% coins. This upgrade cost 99 Inflation coins. The rest are about the same price as most inflation upgrades.

Bugs and small changes

A few inflation tree upgrade got a price change. The piles of coins can now be seen from any tab and it has a countdown timer for when the next time the pile will gain new coins.