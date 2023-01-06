 Skip to content

Yacht Dice update for 6 January 2023

Fixed some bugs: Mouse Movement Fix,Computer Player Turn Fix.

Build 10270322

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would not move properly when the user tried to use the mouse to interact with the UI.
2.Fixed a bug where computer players were unable to take their turn properly when they rolled a second Yacht during the game.

Changed files in this update

Yahtzee快艇骰子 Content Depot 1737691
