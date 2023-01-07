Regular Update Information v1.5.3 (2023/1/7)

Happy New Year everyone. It's time to regular update. (v1.5.3)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added the following new classes

Homemade Field Gun

Captured Old Armstrong Gun

Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)

Marmar Ghilzai

Malalai Anna

Old Nephilim

Faruq Albashir

Great Wellington V3

Afshan Alkarakul

"ML9lb. Smoothbore Gun" has been restricted so that it can be deployed as a Leader Unit from the 2nd turn on with Power "Army of Pashtunwali".

Fixed a bug where some Front Classes artillery accompaniment routines were disabled.

Fixed the leader skill setting mistake of Unique Unit "Great Wellington V3".

Changed the stigma resistance of the class "Ghilzais Walking Artillery" to 1.

Fixed omission of changing character graphics for the class "Autonomous Tughra Gun".

=========================================================

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========