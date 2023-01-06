A step forward to a bug free game

Update :
- We changed some interface and tips font for better lisibility.
- At the end of the limbos, it happened that the right hand of the player is broken. It is fixed !
- In the limbos, there were some missing colliders and player could fall off the level. It is fixed !
- In the limbos, big bad brain was clipping at some point. This is fixed !
- In Chapter 1.3, player had the possibily to not enter the bedroom at the end. We enlarged the push collider to avoid this unwanted situation.
- We made some staging improvements in chapter 2.3.
- Bad Dream's book was hard to manipulate, we've made some improvements on its mechanism (specially for turning pages)
- In chapter 3.1, some grabbable objects were buggy, it is fixed.
- Left hand had some issues with animations (index pointing and thumb). This is now fixed.
- A small delay was added to our keypads to prevent spamming entries and doublepress. We also made buttons larger in a spirit of usability.
- Holsters colliders/areas (torso and backpack sides) are now smaller. Users had issues with those and grabbed their object instead of interacting with something.
- An option was added to manage snap rotations (how many degrees in one turn).
- Level sequencing was improved. You can know play a level again.
- We added toggle for sprinting. You need now to click once the stick so start running. Running state will end if you stops moving.
- We added a menu in the bedroom's hotel level.
- We fixed some issue with the spawner in Chapter 3.2
- In chapter 4.1 we fixed a lot of things : the witch wasn't here if the player fall behind the platform. We fixed the staging at the end with the Butcher & the Witch.
What's next :
- We're currently talking with Bhaptics about obtaining some gear for development. At the same time, we're following up tutorials to integrate their SDK into Bad Dreams. Nothing is sure yet but Bhaptics integration is on its way ! Don't hesitate to share your ideas about how we could implement this in our game.
Changed files in this update