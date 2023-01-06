Patch notes: B 0.2.00.007

The following bugs were fixed:
Important: Previous savegames are not compatible with this update.
Fixed AO bug that prevented it from auto-charging when battery was low.
Fixed bug with circulation pumps going out of service after taking a little bit of damage. A visual maintenance indicator was also added for each circulation pump.
Fixed “floating spare” bug when changing control rods internal motor fix.
Fixed the control room security gate closing and opening in an emergency event.
Balanced wear on control pumps when using them without coolant.
Fixed bug that caused a license to be lost when an optional objective had not been met.
Fixed the calculation of radioactivity generated in a critical event.
Fixed bug that would "mix up" the location of spare parts stored in scaffolding when loading a saved progress.
Fixed bug that prevented AO internal battery from being reintroduced if previously attempted to connect to an incompatible rack.
Fixed bug that caused the control rods internal motor to break too often.
Improved AO's ability to react to core temperature variations and adjust control rods more efficiently.
Fixed the bug in the automatic mode of the generator sets, which prevented them from turning on or off automatically.
Fixed fuel consumption of the generator sets during fast time.
Fixed the bug that left the container that supplies coolant to the pumps that charge the outer core vessel without coolant.
Added an additional status to the cargo pump lights, to better identify when they are not operational.
