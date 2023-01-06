 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 6 January 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.00.007

Build 10270306 · Last edited by Wendy

The following bugs were fixed:

Important: Previous savegames are not compatible with this update.

  • Fixed AO bug that prevented it from auto-charging when battery was low.

  • Fixed bug with circulation pumps going out of service after taking a little bit of damage. A visual maintenance indicator was also added for each circulation pump.

  • Fixed “floating spare” bug when changing control rods internal motor fix.

  • Fixed the control room security gate closing and opening in an emergency event.

  • Balanced wear on control pumps when using them without coolant.

  • Fixed bug that caused a license to be lost when an optional objective had not been met.

  • Fixed the calculation of radioactivity generated in a critical event.

  • Fixed bug that would "mix up" the location of spare parts stored in scaffolding when loading a saved progress.

  • Fixed bug that prevented AO internal battery from being reintroduced if previously attempted to connect to an incompatible rack.

  • Fixed bug that caused the control rods internal motor to break too often.

  • Improved AO's ability to react to core temperature variations and adjust control rods more efficiently.

  • Fixed the bug in the automatic mode of the generator sets, which prevented them from turning on or off automatically.

  • Fixed fuel consumption of the generator sets during fast time.

  • Fixed the bug that left the container that supplies coolant to the pumps that charge the outer core vessel without coolant.

  • Added an additional status to the cargo pump lights, to better identify when they are not operational.

