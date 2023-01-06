 Skip to content

僵尸（THE JIANG SHI） update for 6 January 2023

20230107版本更新（紧急更新）

Last edited by Wendy

1、再次减小被游尸攻击后感染几率（之前为30%的感染几率 现在只有10%感染几率 增加游戏体验使药品道具更能发挥作用）
2、修改游尸移动范围距离
3、删除医院看守道具肾上腺素的专属小BOSS-感染的医生（由于难度较大暂时进行封闭测试后在放出）现在走进医院内拾取即可

