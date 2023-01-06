Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added lifted NVGs skin props

Added the map size and threat options for the randomly generated missions

Improvements

Reduced skill costs

Tweaked the map generator to favor bigger rooms, furnitures, upper storey windows, higher storey sniping spots and minimize interior transparent doors

Moved the timeline lock toggle to the side of the timeline (was interfering with the action shortcuts)

Assert inside entry points (exfiltrate, escort out) are behind opaque doors

Improved the default rack position of items bought in the shop

Made the smoke grenade target marker visible above smoke

Recruit new characters to replace the killed ones in permadeath mode when restarting the campaign or a chapter

Improved generated squad names

Improved the placement and FoV of the FPS and TPS cameras

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed map generation sometimes leaving obstacles in front of some doors

Fixed the deployed character count not being updated in certain cases

Fixed escorted characters appearing in the detailed stats panel

Fixed the target killing bullets displayed as misses

Fixed tooltips appearing under the message panel

Fixed overlapping props in some skirmish missions

Fixed the Blaaka47 highlight material

Fixed the safe deposit model (floating button)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.