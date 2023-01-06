 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 6 January 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.3.0)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added lifted NVGs skin props
  • Added the map size and threat options for the randomly generated missions

Improvements

  • Reduced skill costs
  • Tweaked the map generator to favor bigger rooms, furnitures, upper storey windows, higher storey sniping spots and minimize interior transparent doors
  • Moved the timeline lock toggle to the side of the timeline (was interfering with the action shortcuts)
  • Assert inside entry points (exfiltrate, escort out) are behind opaque doors
  • Improved the default rack position of items bought in the shop
  • Made the smoke grenade target marker visible above smoke
  • Recruit new characters to replace the killed ones in permadeath mode when restarting the campaign or a chapter
  • Improved generated squad names
  • Improved the placement and FoV of the FPS and TPS cameras
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed map generation sometimes leaving obstacles in front of some doors
  • Fixed the deployed character count not being updated in certain cases
  • Fixed escorted characters appearing in the detailed stats panel
  • Fixed the target killing bullets displayed as misses
  • Fixed tooltips appearing under the message panel
  • Fixed overlapping props in some skirmish missions
  • Fixed the Blaaka47 highlight material
  • Fixed the safe deposit model (floating button)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

