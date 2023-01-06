Patch 1.3.2

This week we’re starting a little experiment with ‘episodes’, which are narrative sequences that can be spread out over multiple locations. Concluding an episode will lead to a special end screen where, depending on the exact outcome, you have the option to press on or return to Haven immediately.

There currently is only one of these episodes. It revolves around obtaining the Raaf Key from the garden. But to play it you need to generate a fresh world with the new ‘Experimental Content’ option activated. It probably could do with a slightly more pronounced start. But we haven’t figured out how to do that exactly. Also the content of this particular episode is subject to change.

Check out our Discord for a full overview of the changes, and more details about these new ‘episodes’.

Gameplay Changes

The alignment of the keyboard can now be set to for options: camera, level, level (rotated), and mouse cursor.

Magic from ruinous sprites can be used to destroy broken gates.

Reduces the number of rats and bats spawned from ‘hollow trees/rocks’.

Rats and bats spawning from ‘hollow trees’ are no longer triggered by you just being in the same room.

During the prologue you cannot encounter hazards enroute to Haven, and once you get there you can only enter the town.

Improving posture and feedback for sleeping creatures.

The Hall of Records is now a more impressive location.

New Features

A new minor spider lair encounter.

Adds a dozen or so new ‘minor puzzles’ that might need to be dealt with in order to progress.

New status effect: Watched

New status effect: foul smell

New sprite: Clarity

New scroll: Chant of Slumber

Adds a new, once per run, code for the pray for help menu: ‘Regenerate’

Adds a button leading to the discord server on the pray for help menu.

Experimental Features

‘Raaf Key’ Episode, which seeds an encounter in the inn in Haven and adds dramatic developments to the Garden of Yendor.

Bug Fixes