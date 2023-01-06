Patch 1.3.2

This week we’re starting a little experiment with ‘episodes’, which are narrative sequences that can be spread out over multiple locations. Concluding an episode will lead to a special end screen where, depending on the exact outcome, you have the option to press on or return to Haven immediately.
There currently is only one of these episodes. It revolves around obtaining the Raaf Key from the garden. But to play it you need to generate a fresh world with the new ‘Experimental Content’ option activated. It probably could do with a slightly more pronounced start. But we haven’t figured out how to do that exactly. Also the content of this particular episode is subject to change.
Check out our Discord for a full overview of the changes, and more details about these new ‘episodes’.
Gameplay Changes
- The alignment of the keyboard can now be set to for options: camera, level, level (rotated), and mouse cursor.
- Magic from ruinous sprites can be used to destroy broken gates.
- Reduces the number of rats and bats spawned from ‘hollow trees/rocks’.
- Rats and bats spawning from ‘hollow trees’ are no longer triggered by you just being in the same room.
- During the prologue you cannot encounter hazards enroute to Haven, and once you get there you can only enter the town.
- Improving posture and feedback for sleeping creatures.
- The Hall of Records is now a more impressive location.
New Features
- A new minor spider lair encounter.
- Adds a dozen or so new ‘minor puzzles’ that might need to be dealt with in order to progress.
- New status effect: Watched
- New status effect: foul smell
- New sprite: Clarity
- New scroll: Chant of Slumber
- Adds a new, once per run, code for the pray for help menu: ‘Regenerate’
- Adds a button leading to the discord server on the pray for help menu.
Experimental Features
- ‘Raaf Key’ Episode, which seeds an encounter in the inn in Haven and adds dramatic developments to the Garden of Yendor.
Bug Fixes
- Shadow wolves are not the default encounter of a specific cave template. (It now is a rare encounter as it is supposed to be.)
- Fixing an issue with reading books like “The First Valley” in other locations.
- Raaf tribune asset can no longer block the entrance to the Hall of Records.
- Changes behavior of a debug report a little, so that hopefully the right folder with the relevant zip files are opened correctly.
- Fixes an bug with ‘projected encounters’ that caused encounters on the road to be less varied and not reflective of nearby enemies than they should have been.
Changed files in this update