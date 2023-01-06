 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 6 January 2023

Beta 1.36

Beta 1.36

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Inventory tooltip shows progress bar with actual current / max capacity values
  • Hid poorly formatted Quest unlocks from Research tooltips
  • Fixed bug: Some research & building construction would get stuck at 99% complete for a very long time
  • Fixed bug: modal panels kept active when quitting back to main menu would remain visible
  • Fixed bug: ‘New Item’ alerts not positioned correctly on Prospecting items
  • Fixed bug: Research Minigame would not function correctly if path was 7 items long

Changed files in this update

