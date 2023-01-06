- Inventory tooltip shows progress bar with actual current / max capacity values
- Hid poorly formatted Quest unlocks from Research tooltips
- Fixed bug: Some research & building construction would get stuck at 99% complete for a very long time
- Fixed bug: modal panels kept active when quitting back to main menu would remain visible
- Fixed bug: ‘New Item’ alerts not positioned correctly on Prospecting items
- Fixed bug: Research Minigame would not function correctly if path was 7 items long
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 6 January 2023
Beta 1.36
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update