Mercury Fallen update for 6 January 2023

Patch Update 35.4

Patch Update 35.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Thanks for the great feedback and support. Here is another small patch update to address some reported issues.

Patch Notes

  • Vehicle auto-explore action will now send the vehicle back to the facility if there are no tiles left that it can explore
  • Colonist cards and passenger list icons now show a skull over the colonist portrait if the colonist is dead
  • Adjusted the look of the expedition list items to avoid overlapping elements
  • Fixed: Water conduits not providing water to machines in some instances
  • Fixed: Game crash if a returning expedition has a dead passenger
  • Fixed: Expedition list only shows one expedition even though multiple exist
  • Fixed: Expedition incorrectly stating that it is waiting for supplies

