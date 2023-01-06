Patch Update 35.4

Howdy Folks!
Thanks for the great feedback and support. Here is another small patch update to address some reported issues.
Patch Notes
- Vehicle auto-explore action will now send the vehicle back to the facility if there are no tiles left that it can explore
- Colonist cards and passenger list icons now show a skull over the colonist portrait if the colonist is dead
- Adjusted the look of the expedition list items to avoid overlapping elements
- Fixed: Water conduits not providing water to machines in some instances
- Fixed: Game crash if a returning expedition has a dead passenger
- Fixed: Expedition list only shows one expedition even though multiple exist
- Fixed: Expedition incorrectly stating that it is waiting for supplies
Changed files in this update