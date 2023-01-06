Last announcement of the year!

New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

Spell Improvements

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve mostly been improving on the spells. The Fire Bullet, both Ice AOE spells, and the Lightning and Ice projectiles have all gone through visual improvement. You can see them by going through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Should all video games be a power fantasy?

Starting off the new year with an interesting one. Should all video games be a power fantasy where you're the chosen one, humanity's last hope and the one who has to do all of the heavy lifting? Or can it be just as interesting being more of an inconsequential character?