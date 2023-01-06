 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ocean Is Home : Island Life Simulator update for 6 January 2023

WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7023

Share · View all patches · Build 10270059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! The first update of this year has already been released. In this update, a large store has been added with a huge amount of materials for renovating your home: new types of carpet, wallpaper, ceramic tiles! The store is located near Palm Beach. A grid has been added to simplify the placement of interior items relative to each other. We also changed drinking fountains, adding the ability to drink water at gas stations and in stores. ;)

CHANGELOG

  • Added about 100 new repair materials and a new building materials store.
  • We added a grid for easier installation of furniture and fixtures.
  • The drinking fountains were changed and water was added to them.
  • Now the faucets at gas stations and shops are working. You can now drink water from the faucet.

BUGFIX

  • Fixed minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2190391
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link