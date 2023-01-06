WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7023

Hi all! The first update of this year has already been released. In this update, a large store has been added with a huge amount of materials for renovating your home: new types of carpet, wallpaper, ceramic tiles! The store is located near Palm Beach. A grid has been added to simplify the placement of interior items relative to each other. We also changed drinking fountains, adding the ability to drink water at gas stations and in stores. ;)

CHANGELOG

Added about 100 new repair materials and a new building materials store.

We added a grid for easier installation of furniture and fixtures.

The drinking fountains were changed and water was added to them.

Now the faucets at gas stations and shops are working. You can now drink water from the faucet.

BUGFIX