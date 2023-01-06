Brand new character model out now!

Software Inc. has now been through 6 character model iterations over 8 years, and the final version has gained a mouth, some sclera, pretty patterns and 44 things to change about the face!
Future plans
The immediate future of Software Inc. includes a campaign system, to introduce new players to all the mechanics at a steady pace, and an upgrade of the building materials. After that I'll be brainstorming a random event system, before focusing on getting Software Inc. ready for final release.
Patch notes for Beta 1.4.1
Changes
- Character model has been completely overhauled
- A bunch of new clothing items and hairstyles have been added
- Faces now have 44 shape parameters that can be changed by pulling the face directly
- Characters can now have different body types
- Most clothing items can now have patterns
Fixes
- Fixed bug that could cause the game to break when using translations (E.g. German from Localizor)
Changed files in this update