Software Inc. update for 6 January 2023

Brand new character model out now!

Software Inc. has now been through 6 character model iterations over 8 years, and the final version has gained a mouth, some sclera, pretty patterns and 44 things to change about the face!

Future plans

The immediate future of Software Inc. includes a campaign system, to introduce new players to all the mechanics at a steady pace, and an upgrade of the building materials. After that I'll be brainstorming a random event system, before focusing on getting Software Inc. ready for final release.

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.1

Changes

  • Character model has been completely overhauled
  • A bunch of new clothing items and hairstyles have been added
  • Faces now have 44 shape parameters that can be changed by pulling the face directly
  • Characters can now have different body types
  • Most clothing items can now have patterns

Fixes

  • Fixed bug that could cause the game to break when using translations (E.g. German from Localizor)

