Brand new character model out now!

Software Inc. has now been through 6 character model iterations over 8 years, and the final version has gained a mouth, some sclera, pretty patterns and 44 things to change about the face!



Future plans

The immediate future of Software Inc. includes a campaign system, to introduce new players to all the mechanics at a steady pace, and an upgrade of the building materials. After that I'll be brainstorming a random event system, before focusing on getting Software Inc. ready for final release.

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.1

Changes

Character model has been completely overhauled

A bunch of new clothing items and hairstyles have been added

Faces now have 44 shape parameters that can be changed by pulling the face directly

Characters can now have different body types

Most clothing items can now have patterns

Fixes