The Clown's Forest update for 6 January 2023

The Clown's Forest Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10269961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I just patched some needed edits to the game from some bugs with dialogue/text, to some unfair coding that makes chases difficult!

  • Added internal timers for the Clown so the Chases don't start before the Player is prepared for them
  • Added new text that wasn't coded properly into the game
  • Fixed Dialogue not linking with the choices the player made
  • Fixed music not playing during chases

If there is any other bug you discover please let me know!
Have a great weekend everyone!

