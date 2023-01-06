The Clown's Forest Patch

Hey everyone! I just patched some needed edits to the game from some bugs with dialogue/text, to some unfair coding that makes chases difficult!

Added internal timers for the Clown so the Chases don't start before the Player is prepared for them

Added new text that wasn't coded properly into the game

Fixed Dialogue not linking with the choices the player made

Fixed music not playing during chases

If there is any other bug you discover please let me know!

Have a great weekend everyone!