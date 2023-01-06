The Clown's Forest Patch

Hey everyone! I just patched some needed edits to the game from some bugs with dialogue/text, to some unfair coding that makes chases difficult!
- Added internal timers for the Clown so the Chases don't start before the Player is prepared for them
- Added new text that wasn't coded properly into the game
- Fixed Dialogue not linking with the choices the player made
- Fixed music not playing during chases
If there is any other bug you discover please let me know!
Have a great weekend everyone!
Changed files in this update