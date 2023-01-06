 Skip to content

SailSim update for 6 January 2023

New Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 10269948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New challenge was added to even out the Lesson to Challenge ratio. Now i can add them in sets to increase game content.

Also fixed some issues and adjusted some values to make the game a bit more intuitive.

