New challenge was added to even out the Lesson to Challenge ratio. Now i can add them in sets to increase game content.
Also fixed some issues and adjusted some values to make the game a bit more intuitive.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New challenge was added to even out the Lesson to Challenge ratio. Now i can add them in sets to increase game content.
Also fixed some issues and adjusted some values to make the game a bit more intuitive.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update