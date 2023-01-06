 Skip to content

The Forked Road update for 6 January 2023

Update 0.22

Build 10269889

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • New secret location in chapter 6
  • Quick slots

If you upgrade your backpack, you get extra slots in the quick menu. You can use any items thanks to these slots. Right now it's mostly food, but I'm going to add more usable items in the future.

  • Useful Ghosts

    Most of the ghosts in the game are aggressive. However, there will now be more peaceful ones. Some of them go about their business and don't notice you, but some will tell you the location of secret locations and hidden passages.
    But such ghosts are only visible when using the ghost rune.

  • Added animation when picking up items and when crafting equipment
  • New animations at the residents in chapter 7. Now they're not just standing still, they're doing things! Also added an animation while talking to them.
  • Now you can dismantle traps

Changed or fixed:

  • Now you can't control your character while falling
  • Changed "drop item" window
  • Enemies now die on contact with the trap, only after it is on the ground.
  • Small changes in the design of the inventory
  • Updated main menu
  • Fixed various bugs related to music

