Dear players:

"Return to the Abyss" is now officially unlocked, welcome to the abyss full of unknowns! ~



The first week is 24% off!

The first version includes 12 weapons, each of which has 6 final forms, 9 completely different available characters, 4 different maps, a bartending mode with a high degree of freedom, and a limited role of knight thug! ~