Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 6 January 2023

Updated Notes 6th of January

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed mines could be installed on players

[Client]

  • Player is display in different color in zoomed out minimaps (command menu color)
  • Fixed stolen mines do not show up on minimap when planted
  • Fixed bug where door texture would bug with knife decal
  • Fixed mine wire was visible in intermission
  • Fixed loadouts and ranks were not synced with steam cloud

[Server]

  • Spotting enemies only works within 45degress of player field of view now
  • Fixed weapons with 0 weight still slowed down players by 5 units
  • Fixed grenade launcher projectiles not having a minimum traveling distance

[Materialsystem]

  • Texture streaming is not loading textures during level load since they are not processed during level load anyway

[Customization]

  • Changed U.S. Army Beo Gam camouflage to historically correct Duckhunter
  • Updated player model equipment to be historically correct
  • Updated Tigerstripe (Silver Tiger) and Lowland ERDL camouflage for U.S. Army to be historically correct
  • Added Highland ERDL camouflage for U.S. Army
  • Updated model and texture of M1 helmet

[Maps]

  • USMC Camp, fixed map exploits where player could get onto certain houses

[Misc]

  • Voted map now shows in color instead with icon overlay
  • Fixed issue when player could not open his class tab if all slots for given class were used
  • Fixed coloring panel in loadout selection menu did not disappear at times

