Updated Notes 6th of January

[Game]
- Fixed mines could be installed on players
[Client]
- Player is display in different color in zoomed out minimaps (command menu color)
- Fixed stolen mines do not show up on minimap when planted
- Fixed bug where door texture would bug with knife decal
- Fixed mine wire was visible in intermission
- Fixed loadouts and ranks were not synced with steam cloud
[Server]
- Spotting enemies only works within 45degress of player field of view now
- Fixed weapons with 0 weight still slowed down players by 5 units
- Fixed grenade launcher projectiles not having a minimum traveling distance
[Materialsystem]
- Texture streaming is not loading textures during level load since they are not processed during level load anyway
[Customization]
- Changed U.S. Army Beo Gam camouflage to historically correct Duckhunter
- Updated player model equipment to be historically correct
- Updated Tigerstripe (Silver Tiger) and Lowland ERDL camouflage for U.S. Army to be historically correct
- Added Highland ERDL camouflage for U.S. Army
- Updated model and texture of M1 helmet
[Maps]
- USMC Camp, fixed map exploits where player could get onto certain houses
[Misc]
- Voted map now shows in color instead with icon overlay
- Fixed issue when player could not open his class tab if all slots for given class were used
- Fixed coloring panel in loadout selection menu did not disappear at times
