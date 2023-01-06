- fixed room settings showing wrong island count for host when another player joins
- fixed players able to rejoin after kicked/skipped while disconnected
- improved match reward gain reliability
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 6 January 2023
Patch 0.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
