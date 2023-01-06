- Achievements: added to Android & iOS.
- SSL: All websites now switched to secure http, i.e. "https://...".
- SSL: Redirect to secure site at https://... automatically (.htaccess).
- SSL: Error reporter, if chosen to be used, now also uses SSL when sending a report (mail.php).
- Audio: asynchronous audio library now on Droid to improve performance.
- Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: some of the supported localizations now also listed for the app store (iOS).
- Language: to prevent abuse, the translation system is now only available to accounts that are 3 days or older (not new accounts).
- Maintenance: main server moved to Hetzner.
- Maintenance: migrated the map download server to a new provider due to cost & misc. (Hetzner).
- Maintenance: Jetty server updated to 9.4.49.
- Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
- Bugfix: Trophies also awarded for e.g. 1 vs. 1 tournaments.
- Bugfix: turns would update too quickly for invalid turn restrictions (e.g. when a game was just to update on Thursday).
- Bugfix Crashes: when modding a scenario and some of the icons were not available, i.e. 'null'.
- Bugfix Crashes: while saving unknown file extensions.
- Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.
Demise of Nations update for 6 January 2023
Maintenance Update /w SSL, Audio, Font and Language Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
