Demise of Nations update for 6 January 2023

Maintenance Update /w SSL, Audio, Font and Language Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements: added to Android & iOS.
  • SSL: All websites now switched to secure http, i.e. "https://...".
  • SSL: Redirect to secure site at https://... automatically (.htaccess).
  • SSL: Error reporter, if chosen to be used, now also uses SSL when sending a report (mail.php).
  • Audio: asynchronous audio library now on Droid to improve performance.
  • Font: missing glyphs added to bitmap font for misc. languages.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Language: some of the supported localizations now also listed for the app store (iOS).
  • Language: to prevent abuse, the translation system is now only available to accounts that are 3 days or older (not new accounts).
  • Maintenance: main server moved to Hetzner.
  • Maintenance: migrated the map download server to a new provider due to cost & misc. (Hetzner).
  • Maintenance: Jetty server updated to 9.4.49.
  • Maintenance: login functionality on Droid updated to latest auth-method (potentially reduces problems when logging in?).
  • Bugfix: Trophies also awarded for e.g. 1 vs. 1 tournaments.
  • Bugfix: turns would update too quickly for invalid turn restrictions (e.g. when a game was just to update on Thursday).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when modding a scenario and some of the icons were not available, i.e. 'null'.
  • Bugfix Crashes: while saving unknown file extensions.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when viewing LIVE standings with ELO.

Changed files in this update

Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
