- Fixed issue where MS core -really- didn't want to rotate due to an accidental joint limit in certain armour pieces. TL;DR Mothership should do a much better job of turning now.
- Added Mothership Torpedos. Long range, poor tracking, very fast. These are a counter to long-range Minigun and Player Torpedo Damage. This avoids the exploit of max-ranging an MS that can't get close enough to you.
- MS Torpedos cannot damage the MS
- MS Torpedoes have a minimum range of 4 units
- Fixed issue with Mothership spinning madly out of control
Mothership Forever update for 6 January 2023
It's not just the Mothership that's Evolving...
