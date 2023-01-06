 Skip to content

Mothership Forever update for 6 January 2023

It's not just the Mothership that's Evolving...

Share · View all patches · Build 10269769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where MS core -really- didn't want to rotate due to an accidental joint limit in certain armour pieces. TL;DR Mothership should do a much better job of turning now.
  • Added Mothership Torpedos. Long range, poor tracking, very fast. These are a counter to long-range Minigun and Player Torpedo Damage. This avoids the exploit of max-ranging an MS that can't get close enough to you.
  • MS Torpedos cannot damage the MS
  • MS Torpedoes have a minimum range of 4 units
  • Fixed issue with Mothership spinning madly out of control

