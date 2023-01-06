Unreal Engine 5 - Ray Tracing Update | 1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10269756 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 18:52:06 UTC by Wendy

STRIKE FORCE 2 - TERRORIST HUNT DOES NOW SUPPORT RAY TRACED GLOBAL ILLUMINATION AND REFLECTIONS!

Changes:

updated engine from Unreal Engine 4.26 to 5.1

updated to newer DLSS version

added option for Ray Tracing (Highend Systems only) Global Illumination and Reflections

If you want to play the old Unreal Engine 4 version, switch to the ue4_legacy branch.

Comparison between the regular Screen Space Global Illumination and Reflections and the new Ray Traced versions:

