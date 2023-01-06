 Skip to content

Strike Force 2 update for 6 January 2023

Unreal Engine 5 - Ray Tracing Update | 1.5.0

Unreal Engine 5 - Ray Tracing Update | 1.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

STRIKE FORCE 2 - TERRORIST HUNT DOES NOW SUPPORT RAY TRACED GLOBAL ILLUMINATION AND REFLECTIONS!

Changes:

  • updated engine from Unreal Engine 4.26 to 5.1
  • updated to newer DLSS version
  • added option for Ray Tracing (Highend Systems only) Global Illumination and Reflections

If you want to play the old Unreal Engine 4 version, switch to the ue4_legacy branch.

Comparison between the regular Screen Space Global Illumination and Reflections and the new Ray Traced versions:

