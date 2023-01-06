Unreal Engine 5 - Ray Tracing Update | 1.5.0

STRIKE FORCE 2 - TERRORIST HUNT DOES NOW SUPPORT RAY TRACED GLOBAL ILLUMINATION AND REFLECTIONS!
Changes:
- updated engine from Unreal Engine 4.26 to 5.1
- updated to newer DLSS version
- added option for Ray Tracing (Highend Systems only) Global Illumination and Reflections
If you want to play the old Unreal Engine 4 version, switch to the ue4_legacy branch.
Comparison between the regular Screen Space Global Illumination and Reflections and the new Ray Traced versions:
Changed files in this update