January 10th, 2022 Ver 2.4.2 New Mini Update!

Hi all!

We've prepared a minor update for Echolocaution!

You can see what we changed below:)

Fixed an issue where Kitty had some issue using the echo

Fixed an issue where the record of playing (High Score etc) was not being saved after ending the game.

Fixed an issue where Ohiki status was not showing the correctly.

Fixed an issue where you can select a stage that is not existing in the game, and causing the game to freeze.

We are very sorry for the delay on fixing these critical bug and causing you guys a big trouble.

For all the Japanese players, we'll continue posting news and updates via our Hakoniwabiya Twitter account. For all of the English speakers out there, X PLUS Games will be providing updates via primarily their official X Plus Games Twitter account so be sure to follow them as well so nothing gets missed!

Also, X PLUS Games has their own Discord server too so feel free to join if you want to reach out to them with any questions or even just hang out:)

Thanks as always for supporting us and Echolocaution and we look forward to talking to you all again!

Come chat!