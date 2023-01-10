January 10th, 2022 Ver 2.4.2 New Mini Update!

Hi all!
We've prepared a minor update for Echolocaution!
You can see what we changed below:)
[hr] [/hr]
Updates
- Fixed an issue where Kitty had some issue using the echo
- Fixed an issue where the record of playing (High Score etc) was not being saved after ending the game.
- Fixed an issue where Ohiki status was not showing the correctly.
- Fixed an issue where you can select a stage that is not existing in the game, and causing the game to freeze.
[hr] [/hr]
We are very sorry for the delay on fixing these critical bug and causing you guys a big trouble.
For all the Japanese players, we'll continue posting news and updates via our Hakoniwabiya Twitter account. For all of the English speakers out there, X PLUS Games will be providing updates via primarily their official X Plus Games Twitter account so be sure to follow them as well so nothing gets missed!
Also, X PLUS Games has their own Discord server too so feel free to join if you want to reach out to them with any questions or even just hang out:)
Thanks as always for supporting us and Echolocaution and we look forward to talking to you all again!
Changed files in this update