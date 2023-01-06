 Skip to content

Stellar Echoes update for 6 January 2023

1.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10269707

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Driver's seat proportion optimization

Some materials and collision zone optimization

Portal response bug repair

Complete weapon system functions

Little carp enters the country of sand

Monster modification

Scene modification

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217452
  • Loading history…
