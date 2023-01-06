Update 1.5.1 Available

Hello VR Music Shooters!

This new update brings an extensive change to the sound system. We've added new sounds and changed the sound mix of the gun shots, the music, and your sound to provide a better sound experience to experienced and new players. A big change you'll notice, is that when you miss a shot, your sound and the Music sound will be muffled until you go back to playing correctly again. This should offer a more arcade experience to the game, while ensuring that if you are playing the game correctly, your sound will sound incredible.

We still have work to do with bends, as those can be problematic, so we are planning out some internal changes to the bend system, to help out those in need to sound good in pitch, while offering total freedom to experienced players to create the sound they want to make.

We've improved the gun shot sounds, so your shots will be much more powerful, but they will mix much better into the music and your sound. We are working on improving the sounds and sound system of the game play elements, to offer better auditory feedback, that mixes and is in tune properly with the music.

The tutorial went through some changes. We've added holograms to better indicate the bend position your hand should be as well as to indicate the movements you should be making with your gun. This should clear up some people getting stuck not knowing what a 'whiplash' is or how far they need to move their hand during a bend.

We are working on remaking the 'vibrato' note. This new indication comes as a zigzag line, and this will indicate the pitch you should have for a note, while allowing you to do a vibrato as you want to make it without having to follow a specific hand movement. We added this new note type to the tutorial. We have currently updated only some songs, please be patient as we update the rest of the tracks.

We are simplifying the bends in Easy and Normal difficulty to be 'squared'. These squared type bends, should make it clearer to see when and how far you should move the note during a bend. Rather than the smoothed out ramp curve from Hard and Expert, which if done correctly sound better, but can look more intimidating if you are not used to them.

We updated the song tracks for Floating, All These Walls, Runaway Rockaway, and Out Of Time. This have the new vibrato note and the simplified 'Squared' bend notes in the appropriate difficulties.

We've improved the note Meteor logic internally, so note meteors are better handled by the game when there are many of these in quick successions, as well as removing the need to keep a gap between notes when working the midi, although this still is good practice.

No change log this time, as many many changes were compounded through the past month.

If you haven't please join us on [Discord ](www.discord.gg/NvS2NBqVXw)to be able to chat and have a voice on the direction of the game as we head for a full release.