 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 6 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98868

Share · View all patches · Build 10269515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added a new character: Shield and its related skins and achievements.
  • Updated the summoning of the item [Mecha Communicator].
  • Fixed the problem that the equipment enhancement was not stored in the stage progress storage.
  • Fixed the problem that when the character jumps down from the platform, the summoned objects will also fall down.
  • Fixed Bomb Skull achievement issue.
  • Fixed the problem that when holding the item [Converter], and then picking up multiple [Heavy Equipment], it will not be converted into the corresponding value immediately.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link