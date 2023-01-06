Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98868

Bug fixes and updates
- Added a new character: Shield and its related skins and achievements.
- Updated the summoning of the item [Mecha Communicator].
- Fixed the problem that the equipment enhancement was not stored in the stage progress storage.
- Fixed the problem that when the character jumps down from the platform, the summoned objects will also fall down.
- Fixed Bomb Skull achievement issue.
- Fixed the problem that when holding the item [Converter], and then picking up multiple [Heavy Equipment], it will not be converted into the corresponding value immediately.
Changed files in this update