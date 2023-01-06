Full Release -- Exiting Early Access!

Luck be a Landlord has exited Early Access! With this update comes 186 Steam Achievements, a few Balance Changes, and numerous Bug Fixes.

News

After more than two years in development, Luck be a Landlord is finally ready to exit Early Access. This has been an incredible journey and I could not have done it without each and every one of you who has played my game.

I'd write more but this is genuinely surreal and I'm honestly not sure what else to say.

Thank you so much!

-Dan

New Content

Added 186 Steam Achievements

Added 2 new selectable game fonts

Added an automatic data backup system (this should prevent progress from being reset if the game is closed while updating a stat)

Added an "Are you sure?" prompt when attempting to start a new game while having save data in endless mode

Added a Special Thanks section to the Credits menu

Made the total number of Removal Tokens be displayed on the symbol removal menu

Modified 3 existing items (changes listed under Game Balance)

Improved various aspects of the French, German, Spain-Spanish, LatAm-Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Danish, Polish, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese localizations

Game Balance

All sources of gained coins (such as destroying a Piggy Bank or skipping a symbol with Pink Pepper) now deal damage to the landlord during the boss fight

Oil Can has been reworked to have the effect of "You may re-spin a column of symbols once every 5 spins. Symbols in the re-spun column give 2x more coins"

Kyle the Kernite now effects Big Ore (in addition to the other symbols it effects)

Kyle the Kernite Essence now effects Big Ore (in addition to the other symbols it effects)

The above balance changes were made for the following reasons:

The fact that some items didn't properly deal damage to the landlord when giving coins was honestly a programming oversight. Fixing this will make items act more consistently with how'd you expect them to. While this does make defeating the landlord easier on average, through testing I found it to not be too much of a difficulty decrease.

Oil Can was probably the least popular Rare item. I always liked the idea of being able to re-spin a column, but it slowed down gameplay way too much while providing barely any effective value. By making the effect only happen every 5 spins and by doubling the re-spun symbols' value, both of the major design flaws with this item are solved.

The modifications to Kyle the Kernite and Kyle the Kernite Essence were primarily to avoid situations where a player would take a Big Ore, assuming that the item buffed the symbol, only to find that it didn't. After all, the art for Kyle the Kernite is similar graphically to both Ore and Big Ore. This will also make the item slightly more powerful and make the essence easier to trigger.

Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord!

-Dan

Bug Fixes