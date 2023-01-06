Full Release -- Exiting Early Access!

Luck be a Landlord has exited Early Access! With this update comes 186 Steam Achievements, a few Balance Changes, and numerous Bug Fixes.
After more than two years in development, Luck be a Landlord is finally ready to exit Early Access. This has been an incredible journey and I could not have done it without each and every one of you who has played my game.
I'd write more but this is genuinely surreal and I'm honestly not sure what else to say.
Thank you so much!
-Dan
New Content
- Added 186 Steam Achievements
- Added 2 new selectable game fonts
- Added an automatic data backup system (this should prevent progress from being reset if the game is closed while updating a stat)
- Added an "Are you sure?" prompt when attempting to start a new game while having save data in endless mode
- Added a Special Thanks section to the Credits menu
- Made the total number of Removal Tokens be displayed on the symbol removal menu
- Modified 3 existing items (changes listed under Game Balance)
- Improved various aspects of the French, German, Spain-Spanish, LatAm-Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, Russian, Danish, Polish, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese localizations
Game Balance
- All sources of gained coins (such as destroying a Piggy Bank or skipping a symbol with Pink Pepper) now deal damage to the landlord during the boss fight
- Oil Can has been reworked to have the effect of "You may re-spin a column of symbols once every 5 spins. Symbols in the re-spun column give 2x more coins"
- Kyle the Kernite now effects Big Ore (in addition to the other symbols it effects)
- Kyle the Kernite Essence now effects Big Ore (in addition to the other symbols it effects)
The above balance changes were made for the following reasons:
The fact that some items didn't properly deal damage to the landlord when giving coins was honestly a programming oversight. Fixing this will make items act more consistently with how'd you expect them to. While this does make defeating the landlord easier on average, through testing I found it to not be too much of a difficulty decrease.
Oil Can was probably the least popular Rare item. I always liked the idea of being able to re-spin a column, but it slowed down gameplay way too much while providing barely any effective value. By making the effect only happen every 5 spins and by doubling the re-spun symbols' value, both of the major design flaws with this item are solved.
The modifications to Kyle the Kernite and Kyle the Kernite Essence were primarily to avoid situations where a player would take a Big Ore, assuming that the item buffed the symbol, only to find that it didn't. After all, the art for Kyle the Kernite is similar graphically to both Ore and Big Ore. This will also make the item slightly more powerful and make the essence easier to trigger.
Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord!
-Dan
Bug Fixes
- Fixed numerous bugs where icons were offset and scaled incorrectly if any UI Scaling settings were set to 50% or 75%
- Fixed numerous bugs where icons were offset and scaled incorrectly if the language was set to Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where long symbol/item names were offset incorrectly if the language was set to Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where the Title Text could overlap with the Title Buttons at various UI Scaling setting combinations
- Fixed a bug where the Gameplay speed dropdown buttons were cut off if the resolution was set to 1024x576
- Fixed a bug where the icons in the dedication text on the Credits menu were offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese and the UI Scaling setting for Text was set to 125%
- Fixed a bug where the "º" character was not supported in the game's font
- Fixed a bug where the Removal Token button and Options button would overlap with the inventory button at higher UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where Ore and Big Ore could still add symbols while the relevant fine print was in effect
- Fixed a bug where an item added during a spin would have its coin counting text scaled incorrectly for 1 spin
- Fixed a bug where reloading the game immediately after defeating your landlord could infinitely increase saved stats
- Fixed a bug where Dove's destruction-prevention effect could still trigger Time Machine Essence
- Fixed a bug where disabling Shattered Mirror didn't immediately apply to selections from Symbol Bombs
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash under certain circumstances when switching languages
- Fixed a bug where tooltips had unnecessary height if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where Grave Robber Essence could apply its Spirit-doubling effect while disabled
- Fixed a bug where Mining Pick Essence, Lockpick Essence, Shrine Essence, Void Party Essence, and Mobius Strip Essence could double-count destroyed symbols
- Fixed a bug where Brown Pepper Essence, Shattered Mirror Essence, Small Symbol Bomb Essence, Big Symbol Bomb Essence, Very Big Symbol Bomb Essence, Lunchbox Essence, and Adoption Papers Essence could trigger off of Duds and landlord-added symbols
- Fixed a bug where the symbol removal menu could be opened during the Landlord "final hit" animation
- Fixed a bug where a few strings weren't centered correctly in the Options menu if the UI Scaling setting for Text was set to anything but 100%
- Fixed a bug where the newsletter icon had a blur filter on it
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash under specific circumstances on the initial boot
- Fixed a bug where the Confirm/Select controller reminder button appeared when hovering over items in the symbol removal menu
- Fixed a bug where pressed buttons would sometimes insert line breaks
- Fixed a bug where the game would softlock while trying to assign a controller binding in the Input menu without a valid controller
- Fixed a bug where very long words could break syntax formatting (this was especially noticeable if the language was set to German)
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash if Scientific Notation was off and the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese
