Hail to you Realm Warriors.

Season 3 - The Fossil of the Ancient Demigods is live!



Even though creating content is our dream - if the game is not stable or balanced it is all in vain. Ergo this season was centered mainly around bug fixes, meta stabalization, UI enhancement and quality of life fixes.

As we are moving fast, pulling the rug from both sides, and pushing rapidly - we are not able to really track down every little change that the game is going through.

However, these are the main points this season revolves around.

Trying to enhance and fix FPS and choppiness. As long as an ARPG has lag all else is futile.

Skills. As fun as it is to click a button and see everything exploding - this requires a bit of effort - having a full build of all skills will require more amount of effort

Energy/Energy Regeneration and Critical Chance - these attributes have been given out much too fast and in much too greater scale, we have tried to make them balanced more.

Mobs behaviour and aggressiveness - we have identified a major bug causing the wierd behaviour and it is partly fix though still under works.

Many (many many) bug fixes. The biggest one is having your data lost some times or not saving in Ruptures when quiting to Menu. We can't stress enough how thankful we are for the communities help on this.

End game. Being stuck and not having how/where to advance to is frustrating. The main reason is currently due to the game being extremely new and lacking content. Until more content is released we will try to provide more ways to advance.

In the spirit of the Holidays, the top 25 warriors on the leaderboards will be granted a Harmoniyan Rain Deer mount

NEXT SEASONS -

Number 1 priority is always the fairnesss, fun, and balance of the meta. Assuming these are stable - here are some of the plans for the next few seasons