Coin Pusher Casino update for 6 January 2023

Machine 6 added

6 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Coiners,

Today's update has a new machine added and is available in level 15. (also added level 15).
Level 14 was tweaked for better balance. Other than that all machine where updated with little stuff.

