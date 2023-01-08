- If you deploy a B8 claim beacon on the rim (below 10km depth), it will still automatically contact you.
- Fixed a bug that caused the claim location not to be updated if you cancelled your claim and moved the B8 beacon to a different location before it expired.
- Truce negotiations with pirates during the heat of the battle could be, in some cases, cut short.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 January 2023
0.596.7 - Verified Claims
