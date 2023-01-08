 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 January 2023

0.596.7 - Verified Claims

Share · View all patches · Build 10269302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you deploy a B8 claim beacon on the rim (below 10km depth), it will still automatically contact you.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the claim location not to be updated if you cancelled your claim and moved the B8 beacon to a different location before it expired.
  • Truce negotiations with pirates during the heat of the battle could be, in some cases, cut short.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link